Video: Cameron Maybin goes viral for suggestive remark during Yankees broadcast

Cameron Maybin is in the middle of his first season as a color commentator for the YES Network, and it may be safe to say that the former MLB outfielder still needs to work on his new craft.

During the bottom of the second inning of the New York Yankees’ 4-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, the YES cameras captured a person rubbing a baseball with a substance. While it was unclear what the substance was, it may have been rubbing mud that is used to treat balls in order to give pitchers a better grip and better control.

Maybin then uttered what came across as a sexual innuendo that may have caused the YES booth to lose their grip on the broadcast for a brief period of time.

“Yeah, I’ve rubbed up quite a few balls in my life,” Maybin said.

After Maybin’s remark, the broadcast went silent except for the natural sounds of the game.

“Sure it was a good learning experience,” play-by-play announcer Ryan Ruocco responded after about 20 seconds.

It is possible that the “dump button” may have been hit after Maybin’s comment. During a broadcast, which typically has a delay, the “dump button” allows any potential profanity or other commentary not suitable for air to be removed before ever making it to air. Perhaps both Maybin and Ruocco could not stop laughing afterwards, or another less appropriate comment was made.

Maybin has had some good moments in the booth this season as well. In June, he was able to describe a gross dugout game that a few Yankees players were participating in.