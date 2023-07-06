Report: Cardinals could be poised for big trade deadline changes

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the biggest disappointments in MLB this season, and that could lead to major changes by the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

The Cardinals are willing to listen to trade offers for their young position players, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. However, the team would want to acquire controllable starting pitching as part of any deal.

It is unclear which position players the Cardinals might be willing to move. Nolan Gorman, Lars Nootbaar, and Jordan Walker are all 25 or younger, but those are the types of players one would expect the team to want to rebuild around.

It does make sense that the Cardinals might be looking to sell, however. The team entered play Thursday at just 35-51, and they have been losing in some embarrassing ways lately. It is probably far too late for them to turn the campaign around at this point, as things do not appear to be getting any better.