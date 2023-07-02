Carlos Correa reveals his feelings toward Mets and Giants over failed deals

If Carlos Correa holds anything against the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants over his failed offseason contract agreements, he is not saying so publicly.

Correa on Sunday discussed his bizarre offseason, which saw him agree to deals with both the Giants and Mets before both fell through due to medical concerns. The shortstop, who ultimately returned to the Minnesota Twins, maintained that he moved on quickly and has not even checked on how either team is doing.

“To be honest, I haven’t even checked their box score once, them or the Giants,” Correa said, via Dan Martin of the New York Post. “I’m the kind of guy who turns the page on things real quick. I don’t hold grudges and don’t have feelings invested in things that don’t happen, so it’s easy to move on.”

The Giants and Mets were both prepared to pay Correa upwards of $300 million. Concerns over the long-term health of his ankle caused both to fell through, which Correa said he did not understand. He wound up getting over $200 million to return to Minnesota.

Correa might be better off having avoiding the Mets, who have been one of the biggest disappointments in the league this year. However, the veteran shortstop has not been great himself, hitting just .217 on the season entering play Sunday.