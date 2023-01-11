Carlos Correa shares how he felt about offseason saga

Carlos Correa had one of the most bizarre offseason sagas of any player in MLB history, but it finally came to an end Wednesday as he was officially introduced by the Minnesota Twins. That gave the shortstop the opportunity to offer his side of what happened in the last month.

Correa agreed to contracts of over $300 million with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, but both deals ultimately fell through over concerns stemming from his physical. He wound up returning to the Twins on a shorter six-year deal worth upwards of $200 million, though the deal can become longer if he hits certain benchmarks.

Correa admitted he found it “shocking” that teams had concerns over the health of his lower right leg, all of it stemming from an injury he suffered in the minor leagues in 2014. Correa pointed out that he had never suffered another injury or even needed treatment since.

Carlos Correa, today at his presser: "I had a lot of doctors tell me I was fine. I had some doctors that said, it wasn’t so fine. It was shocking to me because since I had this surgery, I've never missed a game. I never got treatment on my ankle. My ankle has never hurt." — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) January 11, 2023

The Twins had Correa last season and signed him despite the concerns, albeit to a shorter deal than the Giants and Mets had planned to give him. One would imagine they know best and think it can hold up well at least over that time period.

Correa will ultimately be happy to put the entire episode behind him. Other teams might feel the same way considering how they were starting to respond to Correa’s camp in contract negotiations.