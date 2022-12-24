Report answers whether Mets will move forward with Carlos Correa deal

The New York Mets may have identified the issue with Carlos Correa’s physical as the San Francisco Giants did, but it does not sound like the two situations are likely to end the same way.

The Mets are “working through” the medical issue flagged during Correa’s Mets physical and a deal remains likely, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. The situation could end with Correa and the Mets reworking the deal, potentially for fewer years, less money, or the addition of a clause that would not guarantee some money if Correa were to miss time due to his leg issue.

While the Mets are still likely to make a deal, it is unclear how long it will take for the two sides to sort out the issues.

Both sides have a lot of incentives to get a deal done. Correa’s market would undoubtedly take a hit if he had to go back into free agency after two teams flagged his leg issue as concerning enough to force a contract rework. Backing out of the deal now might also look bad for the Mets, especially since owner Steve Cohen has been so open about it.

Correa had initially agreed to a reported 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco before the Giants backed out over concerns about his physical. The Mets swooped in with a 12-year, $315 million deal, but that may need to be adjusted as well.