 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, March 27, 2024

Longtime Dodgers announcer will miss Opening Day with health issue

March 27, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
The Los Angeles Dodgers logo

The Los Angeles Dodgers logo on the outside of Dodger Stadium on July 15, 2018. Photo Credit: Larry Brown/Larry Brown Sports

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers radio voice Charley Steiner will not be working Opening Day due to a health issue.

In a statement, Steiner revealed that he suffered three compound fractures in his back during the offseason, and is still recovering from the injuries. As a result, he will not work Opening Day, and he suggested he will miss other games as well. Steiner added that he plans to return to work “later this season.”

Tim Neverett and Rick Monday worked the Dodgers’ season-opening games in South Korea and will presumably continue working together as long as Steiner is still recovering. Neverett has been with the Dodgers since 2019 and has served as the fill-in radio announcer during that time, so the change should not be too jarring to Dodger fans.

2024 will mark Steiner’s 20th season calling Dodger games. The start of the season has already been a chaotic one for the organization, so hopefully Steiner can fully recover and get back to work quickly.

Article Tags

Charley SteinerLos Angeles Dodgers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus