Longtime Dodgers announcer will miss Opening Day with health issue

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers radio voice Charley Steiner will not be working Opening Day due to a health issue.

In a statement, Steiner revealed that he suffered three compound fractures in his back during the offseason, and is still recovering from the injuries. As a result, he will not work Opening Day, and he suggested he will miss other games as well. Steiner added that he plans to return to work “later this season.”

Tim Neverett and Rick Monday worked the Dodgers’ season-opening games in South Korea and will presumably continue working together as long as Steiner is still recovering. Neverett has been with the Dodgers since 2019 and has served as the fill-in radio announcer during that time, so the change should not be too jarring to Dodger fans.

2024 will mark Steiner’s 20th season calling Dodger games. The start of the season has already been a chaotic one for the organization, so hopefully Steiner can fully recover and get back to work quickly.