Chris Paddack takes shot at Padres’ uniforms after trade

Chris Paddack was traded from the San Diego Padres to the Minnesota Twins this week, and the pitcher was pleased with the deal for one specific reason.

Paddack admitted that the Twins’ uniform colors are a big improvement on him, and did not have anything nice to say about the Padres’ uniforms.

“Looks fairly good on me, I think,” Paddack said, via Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. “Better than the gold and brown — I looked like UPS.”

The Padres wore blue and white up until the 2020 season, when they switched back to their throwback brown and gold that was apparently preferred by many fans. Evidently, Paddack was not on board with them at all.

Honestly, the Padres’ uniforms aren’t that bad. They’re certainly superior to some others we’ve seen lately.

Photo: Jul 27, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack (59) throws a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports