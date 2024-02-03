Dodgers GM addresses whether Clayton Kershaw could still return

The Los Angeles Dodgers have worked very hard to upgrade their rotation this offseason, but notably, they have yet to bring back franchise icon Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw remains a free agent, but that does not mean the Dodgers have closed the door on him possibly coming back for another season. GM Brandon Gomes said as much Saturday, acknowledging that Kershaw is still an option even after the team’s big offseason.

Brandon Gomes said the door is still open for the Dodgers to bring back Clayton Kershaw even after some of the rotation additions this winter. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 3, 2024

Kershaw underwent shoulder surgery at the end of the season, which is likely a factor in his extended free agency. He is unlikely to be ready to pitch again until summer, so both he and the Dodgers will have plenty of time to make a decision about his potential future with the organization.

The Dodgers added frontline starters Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow earlier in the offseason and also expect to get Walker Buehler back after he missed the 2023 season. Bobby Miller also stands a good chance of winning a rotation spot after an impressive rookie campaign. The fifth spot is the subject of uncertainty, but if nobody else locks it down, Kershaw could theoretically fill it.

Kershaw turns 36 in March, but has demonstrated that he can still perform well if healthy. He posted a 2.46 ERA in 24 starts last season, though that was largely overshadowed by his disastrous outing in the postseason.