 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, February 3, 2024

Dodgers GM addresses whether Clayton Kershaw could still return

February 3, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Clayton Kershaw smiling

Apr 13, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) returns to the dugout after seven perfect innings against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers have worked very hard to upgrade their rotation this offseason, but notably, they have yet to bring back franchise icon Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw remains a free agent, but that does not mean the Dodgers have closed the door on him possibly coming back for another season. GM Brandon Gomes said as much Saturday, acknowledging that Kershaw is still an option even after the team’s big offseason.

Kershaw underwent shoulder surgery at the end of the season, which is likely a factor in his extended free agency. He is unlikely to be ready to pitch again until summer, so both he and the Dodgers will have plenty of time to make a decision about his potential future with the organization.

The Dodgers added frontline starters Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow earlier in the offseason and also expect to get Walker Buehler back after he missed the 2023 season. Bobby Miller also stands a good chance of winning a rotation spot after an impressive rookie campaign. The fifth spot is the subject of uncertainty, but if nobody else locks it down, Kershaw could theoretically fill it.

Kershaw turns 36 in March, but has demonstrated that he can still perform well if healthy. He posted a 2.46 ERA in 24 starts last season, though that was largely overshadowed by his disastrous outing in the postseason.

Article Tags

Clayton KershawLos Angeles Dodgers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus