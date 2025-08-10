Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Cubs faced flooding issue before Sunday’s game

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
A Chicago Cubs helmet
Sep 14, 2013; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Chicago Cubs batting helmet sits on the dugout rail before the Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs dealt with some serious flooding in their clubhouse prior to Sunday’s game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.

Slow-moving storms caused heavy rain throughout the St. Louis area on Sunday prior to the St. Louis Cardinals’ scheduled Sunday night home game against Chicago. That rain was heavy enough to cause flooding in some low-lying areas, including the away clubhouse at Busch Stadium.

Cubs radio broadcaster Zach Zaidman shared a photo from the stadium showing water starting to pool at the bottom of the clubhouse steps.

Rain was forecast to clear up in the early evening, giving the Cubs and Cardinals a window to play the series finale just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

This does happen from time to time, even at baseball stadiums, when there is a lot of rain in a short period of time. The Cubs probably aren’t thrilled by the inconvenience, though.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!