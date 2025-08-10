Cubs faced flooding issue before Sunday’s game

The Chicago Cubs dealt with some serious flooding in their clubhouse prior to Sunday’s game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.

Slow-moving storms caused heavy rain throughout the St. Louis area on Sunday prior to the St. Louis Cardinals’ scheduled Sunday night home game against Chicago. That rain was heavy enough to cause flooding in some low-lying areas, including the away clubhouse at Busch Stadium.

Cubs radio broadcaster Zach Zaidman shared a photo from the stadium showing water starting to pool at the bottom of the clubhouse steps.

The Cubs clubhouse in St. Louis is flooding because of the heavy rain outside pic.twitter.com/MtQFfC1FvP — Zach Zaidman (@ZachZaidman) August 10, 2025

Rain was forecast to clear up in the early evening, giving the Cubs and Cardinals a window to play the series finale just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

This does happen from time to time, even at baseball stadiums, when there is a lot of rain in a short period of time. The Cubs probably aren’t thrilled by the inconvenience, though.