Cubs pitcher had interesting way of calming down during ‘Field of Dreams’ game

Chicago Cubs starter Drew Smyly pitched well during Chicago’s 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds in MLB’s second “Field of Dreams” game on Thursday. And what Smyly did to calm his nerves between innings may have directly contributed to his success on the mound.

One of the many special features of the “Field of Dreams” game is the rows of corn that stretch far beyond the outfield fence.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Smyly said that he was able to calm himself down between innings by staring into the corn.

Drew Smyly said he calmed himself down between innings by staring into the corn. — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) August 12, 2022

As unconventional as the 33-year-old lefty’s method may have been, it did not appear to hurt his performance on the mound in any way. Smyly pitched five scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out nine batters and walking two.

Smyly, who is in his ninth MLB season, won a World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021. He has also pitched for the Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies and San Fransisco Giants.

In 15 games with Chicago this season, Smyly has a 3.69 ERA and 5-6 record with 61 strikeouts and 17 walks.

While Smyly’s performance was one of the better on-field components of Thursday’s game, another moment on the FOX broadcast may have stolen the show.