Cubs and Pirates tie unlikely MLB record in slugfest

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates are not two teams that would come to mind quickly when thinking about potent offenses, but they combined for something pretty rare during Sunday’s game at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs and Pirates combined for three grand slams in the same game in what turned out to be an 11-8 Cubs win. Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds hit the first one in the top of the third inning, while Chicago’s Matt Duffy responded with one of his own in the bottom of the third. The third came in the bottom of the 7th, when Frank Schwindel delivered for the Cubs to give them an 11-8 lead.

The mark didn’t break a Major League record, but it did tie one. The feat was last accomplished in 2015 between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds.

This Pirates/Cubs game is the 1st game with 3 grand slams total since April 21, 2015 between the Brewers and Reds 3 ties the single-game combined record https://t.co/jhVS6MlK1Y — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 5, 2021

Not bad for a Cubs team whose most notable home run-related exploits this season had previously come from players they’d traded away.

Schwindel in particular is on a tear right now. The Cubs added him just before the trade deadline, and Sunday’s grand slam marked his sixth home run in seven games.