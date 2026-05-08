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Cubs showing trade interest in Mets pitcher

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The Chicago Cubs have interest in improving their pitching this season, and they reportedly have interest in one New York Mets pitcher.

Veteran Chicago baseball reporter Bruce Levine reported on Friday that the Cubs have talked with the Mets about Freddy Peralta. Peralta, 29, is in his first season with the Mets. He is 2-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 43.1 innings over eight starts.

According to Levine, the Mets may give it until June 1st to see if they are contenders or ready to sell at the trade deadline.

The Mets had an awful start to the season that included a 12-game losing streak, but they are 4-2 in May and starting to turn things around. August 3rd is the trade deadline, so there is still plenty of time for the Mets to evaluate their team and determine whether they want to trade some of their talent.

Peralta, who was an All-Star with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021 and 2025, is in the final year of his current contract and set to become a free agent after the season. If the Mets do not feel like they can contend for a postseason spot, they might want to trade Peralta and get something in return for him.

The Cubs entered play on Friday 26-12, which ties the Atlanta Braves for the best record in the National League. Shota Imanaga and Edward Cabrera have been their top starting pitchers this season.

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