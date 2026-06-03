Indiana Fever ban their leading reporter due to post about Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever are revoking the access of their longest-tenured reporter.

Veteran Indiana sportswriter Scott Agness announced on Tuesday that he has had his media credential revoked by the Fever. Agness said in a post to his blog that Fever public relations informed him of the decision via email and said it was due to “the spread of inaccurate and unsubstantiated information” about superstar guard Caitlin Clark.

Specifically, Agness said that the Fever cited a post he made on X about Clark on May 20 ahead of a game against the Portland Fire. Agness said Clark would not be playing that night and that it was part of a “strategic management plan” for Clark throughout the season. Here is the post in question.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark will NOT play tonight vs Portland Fire. I’m told it’s part of a strategic management plan for the season.



Tonight is the Fever’s fourth game in eight days. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 20, 2026

Clark indeed did not play that night against the Fire. She missed her first game of the season at the time because of a cited back injury. Interestingly enough, the Fever were then reportedly warned by the WNBA over their reporting of Clark’s injury as Clark had not been listed on the injury report during the lead-up to the game against Portland (which Indiana still won by a 90-73 final score).

Agness, who is the longest-serving reporter covering the Fever and also covers a number of other local Indiana professional sports teams, said in his blog post this week that Fever PR briefly spoke with him before that May 20 game to state their belief that his claim was false (with Agness saying in response that he would be standing by his reporting). You can read Agness’ full blog post on the situation here.

Overall, the Fever have had an underwhelming 2026 season, going 4-4 overall and nursing an active two-game losing streak. Clark, who has not missed a game since May 20, is averaging 20.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game but also recently had a heated in-game incident with Fever head coach Stephanie White.