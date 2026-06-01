Myles Garrett trade could cost Rams several key players

The Los Angeles Rams ’ shocking trade for Myles Garrett on Monday may have long-term repercussions for the rest of their roster.

The Rams agreed to a deal to acquire Garrett from the Cleveland Browns on Monday, giving up Jared Verse and a package of draft picks in return. As part of the deal, the Rams are taking on significant salary, as Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension a year ago.

That could make it very difficult for them to retain their young core beyond 2026. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Rams are “sending signals” that they are not pursuing contract extensions this summer for wide receiver Puka Nacua , edge rushers Byron Young and Kobie Turner , and offensive lineman Steve Avila . All four players are eligible for free agency after the 2026 season.

Rams’ approach is fascinating – taking big swings instead of paying young stars.



Sources say L.A. is giving early impressions it won’t extend 2027 FAs Puka Nacua, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Steve Avila this summer. Perhaps that changes but deals are not on the radar right now. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 1, 2026

Essentially, the Rams may be sacrificing their ability to pay the likes of Nacua and Young long-term by getting Garrett now and going all-in. That could still change, of course, but keeping any combination of those players would likely require some sacrifices in light of how much money it will take to retain them.

The Rams have presumably taken this into account. The team is famous for gambling with its future to go all-in now, and has even made it something of an organizational philosophy. If they win a championship, it will be worth it.