Major twist emerges in Josh Sweat trade rumors involving the Packers

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Josh Sweat ’s offseason holdout has led to his name surfacing in several trade rumors, with most linking him to the Green Bay Packers .

Green Bay surely could use someone like Sweat on its defense, especially with the possibility of superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons missing games to start the 2026 NFL season as he continues recovering from a torn ACL injury.

However, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic put rumors of a potential Packers trade for Sweat to rest — for now.

“Sorry to rain on the parade, but I’m told Brian Gutekunst hasn’t discussed a Josh Sweat trade with anyone. Not a thing at this point,” Schneidman shared on X.

One reason the Packers are being linked to Sweat is his connection to new Green Bay defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Before getting hired by the Packers, Gannon was the head coach of the Cardinals during the 2024 season, Sweat’s first year with Arizona. Gannon also coached Sweat as the Philadelphia Eagles ’ defensive coordinator.

Despite what Schneidman said, it’s hard to deny that Green Bay’s defense up front would be much more dangerous with someone like Sweat on it.

The 29-year-old Sweat has 55.0 sacks and 11 forced fumbles with 114 quarterback hits in 121 games played, so far in his NFL career.