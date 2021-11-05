Dansby Swanson has message for Braves about Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s impending free agency is not lost on his Atlanta Braves teammates, and one of them addressed that publicly during the team’s championship parade on Friday.

The Braves’ parade culminated in a rally at Truist Park where numerous players spoke to the capacity crowd. Among them was shortstop Dansby Swanson, who decided to send a message to the team’s leadership.

Dansby Swanson spittin' truths about Freddie Freeman. pic.twitter.com/JHBf6Rbzkd — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) November 5, 2021

“It might get me in trouble, but re-sign Freddie,” Swanson said to a massive ovation from the crowd.

Freeman looked pretty amused by the comments, and even seemed to gesture to the sky as if praying for Swanson’s words to be heeded. Several other players eagerly encouraged the crowd response, too.

Reporting from prior to the team’s playoff run indicated that Freeman was likely to test free agency, as he and the Braves have failed to agree on a contract extension. Freeman has only played for one organization and won NL MVP in 2020. It’s clear he would prefer to stay. It’s also hard to believe the Braves would let him walk considering how unpopular it would be, especially in light of a championship.

Photo: Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after turning a double play against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports