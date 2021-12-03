Dansby Swanson, Mallory Pugh are now engaged

A big couple of months for Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson has gotten even bigger.

Swanson and U.S. soccer star Mallory Pugh on Thursday announced their engagement. Pugh posted pictures of the proposal on her Instagram, as did Swanson.

Pugh was a member of the United States’ FIFA World Cup-winning team in 2019, and has scored 18 total goals for the national team. She currently plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL. Swanson is fresh off his World Series win with the Atlanta Braves, and he contributed two home runs in the series against Houston.

Swanson and Pugh met through Swanson’s former Braves teammate Jace Pederson, who is married to Pugh’s sister. They started dating in 2017 and have not been shy about the relationship. Congratulations to them both.

Photo: Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after turning a double play against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports