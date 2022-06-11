 Skip to main content
Dansby Swanson gets hilarious tribute from Braves rookie

June 11, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dansby Swanson in his Braves uniform

Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after turning a double play against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dansby Swanson’s pitchers love him, and Atlanta Braves rookie Spencer Strider is not afraid to say so.

Strider made his third career start Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and it was comfortably his best. He struck out eight in 5.2 innings for his first win out of the rotation. He readily admitted he had help from Swanson, who made a good bare-handed play to end the third inning.

The play was so good that Strider actually jokingly swooned over the Atlanta shortstop after the game.

“Dansby, ooof, when he made that play, I had some flutters for sure. I see what the women see in him,” Strider said. “It got me fired up.”

Swanson is definitely popular among Atlanta fans for multiple reasons. Unfortunately for Strider and anyone else who may be interested, the shortstop is also very much taken.

Swanson appears to be helping to fill the leadership void left behind by Freddie Freeman’s departure. He’s also hitting .286 and playing excellent defense. The Braves can’t ask for much more.

