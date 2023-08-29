Dodgers announce major news on All-Star pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers already have one pitcher who has just missed a ton of time due to Tommy John surgery, and now they’re about to lose another pitcher for the same reason.

The Dodgers announced on Monday that pitcher Tony Gonsolin will undergo Tommy John surgery on Friday. The operation will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. It will keep Gonsolin out for all of next season.

Gonslin has been out since getting lit up for 10 runs by the Marlins on Aug. 18. A day after Gonsolin’s terrible outing, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the pitcher was going on the injured list with an elbow issue and unlikely to pitch for the rest of the season. Now we know officially that Gonsolin is done.

Gonsolin was 8-5 with a 4.98 ERA this season, though his ERA jumped by 0.74 runs in the terrible start against the Marlins. The 29-year-old went 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA last season and made his first All-Star team.

The only good news for the Dodgers is they could get Walker Buehler back in September. He has been out since June 2022.