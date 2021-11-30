Could Dodgers sign beloved Braves star?

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be coming up with their own version of a popular adage: if you can’t beat ’em, recruit ’em.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Monday that the possibility has now emerged of the Dodgers pursuing beloved Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman to be the top left-handed hitter in their lineup. Corey Seager, who had been playing that role for the Dodgers, just left to sign a massive deal with the Texas Rangers.

The five-time All-Star Freeman has been a Brave for his entire 11-year MLB career, so it would be pretty shocking to see him end up with the National League rival Dodgers. Rosenthal does add too that virtually everyone in the industry expects Freeman to return to Atlanta.

But opponents should always be wary of the Dodgers. They have a knack for landing marquee talent at every turn, and now have plenty of money to spend after losing both Seager and Max Scherzer in free agency. After winning this year’s World Series with the Braves, there are also some indications that Freeman would prefer getting paid over loyalty.

Photo: Jun 15, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a RBI single against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports