Dodgers lose key reliever to AL team

The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially one reliever poorer.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Friday that veteran right-hander Chris Martin has agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Martin will reportedly be receiving a two-year, $17.5 million deal.

Martin, 36, is a seven-year MLB veteran, and the Red Sox will also be his seventh career team. He was arguably the Dodgers’ best bullpen arm after they acquired him at last year’s trade deadline, going 3-1 with a 1.46 ERA over 26 regular season appearances. Martin then delivered two scoreless outings in relief for the Dodgers during their brief 2022 postseason.

Boston had MLB’s fifth-worst bullpen in 2022 with their relievers posting a collective 4.59 ERA (per Covers.com). Martin should provide an immediate boost in that area and will be missed by the Dodgers, who recently received some rough injury news on another reliever as well. Fortunately however, this new Dodgers signing may be of assistance.