Dodgers manager expects Trevor Bauer to make his next scheduled start

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects Trevor Bauer to make his scheduled start despite facing assault allegations.

Roberts told reporters on Thursday that the matter is out of the Dodgers’ hands while MLB investigates. Roberts’ expectation is that Bauer will start on Sunday at the Washington Nationals.

Dave Roberts said he expects Trevor Bauer to pitch Sunday. He said “it’s out of our hands” while MLB investigates. Roberts said he spoke with Bauer. He declined to share any details of the conversation. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 1, 2021

Bauer has been accused of assaulting a woman with whom he had two sexual encounters this year. The woman claims the encounters began as consensual before going beyond what she consented to. She sought medical attention for injuries she suffered following their second encounter, which was on May 15. You can read her allegations here.

Bauer says the woman sought rough sex from him, that everything was consensual, and provided Larry Brown Sports with text message conversations the two allegedly shared between their two encounters.

The woman has been granted an ex parte restraining order, which is granted based purely on allegations. Bauer will have his chance to respond on July 23.

MLB is investigating the case. Under its domestic violence policy, the league has the ability to put a player on leave for up to seven days while investigating an allegation.