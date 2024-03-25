Dodgers’ organist pulled petty move on Angels during spring game

The organist for the Los Angeles Dodgers has still got the fastball.

In the second inning of Sunday’s spring game between the Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels, first baseman Brandon Drury of the Angels misplayed a pop-up off the bat of Dodgers catcher Will Smith, allowing it to drop in foul territory. The game was held at Dodger Stadium, and the Dodgers’ organist let Drury hear it by playing the theme song to “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Check out the sequence.

Dodgers played the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song on the organ right after the Angels error 💀 pic.twitter.com/z8lyOodT9K — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 24, 2024

The song, which plays during the opening and closing themes of the popular Larry David HBO show “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” is also used heavily in Internet meme culture for whenever somebody gets embarrassed. While Drury’s mishap didn’t actually cost the Angels any additional runs (Smith would go on to strike out in the at-bat), he certainly got some salt rubbed in the wound there.

This is just par for the course though for the Dodgers’ organ player. Plenty of opponents at Dodger Stadium have been targeted by savage organ tunes over the years, including some other in-state rivals.