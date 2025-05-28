Dustin May had great reaction after allowing home run

Dustin May had a great moment on Tuesday, though not for a reason he is proud of.

May was the starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The Dodgers had given him a 4-0 lead thanks to a 2-run home run by Shohei Ohtani in the top of the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, May allowed a hit and walk before bringing up Daniel Schneemann with one out. May then threw a 1-0 fastball up and in to Schneemann, who laced it out to right field for a 3-run home run. May knew the ball was gone as soon as Schneemann connected and spun around in a humorous manner.

Daniel Schneemann nearly sent Dustin May into crisis with this blast 😂 pic.twitter.com/mV2eab8YdI — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 27, 2025

May knew immediately that he had made a mistake. Schneemann made him pay.

The only saving grace for May is that he was able get through five innings with the lead, which put him in position for the win despite his big mistake.