Dusty Baker reveals his plans for 2023 season

Dusty Baker is not under contract with the Houston Astros for the 2023 season, but the veteran manager says he is hopeful that will change in the near future.

Baker told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart on Tuesday that he and the Astros are working on a contract extension. The 73-year-old just became the oldest manager in history to win a World Series, but he said he already has his sights set on a second championship ring.

“I always said if I win one, I wanted two,” Baker said. “I’m going to try to keep my word. I like to keep my word, especially like this. This was as much fun as I’ve had ever. I had forgotten about how much fun the ticker-tape parade was because it’s been 40 years since the last one I went to, and what it means to me and my family and the city of Houston.”

Many people were surprised when the Astros only signed Baker to a 1-year extension prior to last season, making him a lame duck for the second year in a row. It was unclear which side wanted a short-term deal or if both agreed it was best.

Baker took over in Houston on short notice in 2020 after AJ Hinch was punished by MLB for his role in the cheating scandal. Baker managed the team to the ALCS, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in seven games. Last season, Baker’s Astros reached the World Series before losing to Atlanta Braves in six games. Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the World Series this year.

Baker certainly celebrated his first ever championship as a manager the right way. It is no wonder he wants to do it all over again.