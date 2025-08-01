Everyone said the same thing about the bad pitches from Luis Severino

Oakland A’s pitcher Luis Severino had an unusual start to his outing on Tuesday night, and he probably will not be pleased with the way many fans reacted to it.

Severino threw four straight balls to the leadoff hitter in Oakland’s 6-1 win over the Seattle Mariners at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif. The second two pitches were nowhere close to the plate, and Severino awkwardly fell down both times.

It looked like Severino was having some sort of issue with his footing. A trainer came out to talk with the right-hander, but everything seemed fine from an injury standpoint.

Severino falls not once, but twice. pic.twitter.com/catCgQBWSS — Last Dive Bar 🏟 (@LastDiveBar) July 30, 2025

Severino stayed in the game and went on to pitch well. He allowed five hits and one earned one over five innings to earn the victory.

Many fans thought there was something fishy about how badly Severino’s pitches missed the plate. They suggested he should be the next pitcher investigated for potential gambling.

Two Cleveland Guardians pitchers are currently only paid administrative leave amid an MLB investigation into gambling allegations. The initial probe was launched after a betting-integrity firm flagged suspicious wagering activity related to two different pitches that Guardians starter Luis Ortiz threw in June. There was a notable amount of activity from bettors who wagered on Ortiz to miss the strike zone or hit the batter on two specific pitches.

Both pitches were well outside the strike zone, with one bouncing in the dirt. You can see the videos here.

Then on Monday, Cleveland reliever Emmanuel Clase was also placed on leave. Some videos have since emerged of questionable pitches he threw as well.

Severino has not been accused of any wrongdoing, so there is no reason to suspect anything. Unfortunately, all pitchers who miss the strike zone that badly are going to be scrutinized (at least by fans) because of the ongoing investigation involving the Guardians.