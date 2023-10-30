Ex-Astros champion mistakenly pimps double in Japan

One former Houston Astros champion is in his Yasiel Puig era.

11-year MLB veteran Marwin Gonzalez had a slightly embarrassing moment while playing in Japan over the weekend. Gonzalez, who is now a member of the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), was taking an at-bat in Game 2 of the Japan Series (NPB’s championship round) against the Hanshin Tigers. He got around on an 0-2 pitch and rocketed it to deep left-center. Thinking it was long gone, Gonzalez pimped the hit, standing to admire his work before slow-trotting down the first base line.

Much to Gonzalez’s surprise though, the ball failed to clear the wall and landed inside of the park. Gonzalez suddenly had to pick up the pace and hustled into second for a double (with help from an errant relay throw).

You can see the video at the link here.

Other than the shot to the ego, Gonzalez still did quite well for himself there. He cleared the bases with his booming three-RBI double, thus giving Orix a commanding 7-0 lead over Hanshin. They would go on to win 8-0 to tie the best-of-seven Japan Series at one game apiece.

Now 34, Gonzalez played in MLB from 2012-22 for five different teams. His most memorable stint came with the Astros as Gonzalez was a major part of their 2017 championship team (including hitting a massive clutch home run for them in Game 2 of the World Series that year). While Gonzalez didn’t get a home run this time around, he did bring himself one step closer to winning another championship ring (this time in Japan).