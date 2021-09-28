Ex-MLB catcher JP Arencibia engaged to Tomi Lahren

Former MLB catcher JP Arencibia and political commentator Tomi Lahren appear to be moving quickly with their relationship, as the two got engaged over the weekend.

Arencibia proposed to Lahren at the Belle Meade Winery in Nashville, where the two live. The couple shared the big news from their respective Instagram accounts.

While Arencibia and Lahren were first linked earlier this year, they did not confirm the relationship on social media until over the summer. It’s unclear exactly when they started dating, but they are clearly very happy together.

Arencibia, who is of Cuban descent, played for the Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays during his six MLB seasons. The 35-year-old announced his retirement in 2017.

Lahren, 29, is a political commentator for FOX Nation. She previously worked for OANN and The Blaze. There was previously a rumor that she was dating Jay Cutler, but nothing ever came of that.

H/T Egotastic Sports