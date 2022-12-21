 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, December 21, 2022

Ex-Twins fan favorite signs with Japanese team

December 21, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Willians Astudillo looking on

Jun 15, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Willians Astudillo (64) talks with a teammate during batting practice before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

A former Minnesota Twins fan favorite has found a new team, and he is headed to another country to play.

Willians Astudillo has signed to play in Japan with the SoftBank Hawks, Jon Heyman reported on Wednesday.

Astudillo is receiving $1.35 million as part of the deal, with a chance to double his salary thanks to incentives.

Astudillo, 31, played four seasons with the Twins from 2018-2021 and spent last season with the Marlins. He made a strong impression as a 26-year-old rookie in 2018, when he batted .355 in 29 games. He was known for his versatility, which included the ability to catch and even pitch in emergency situations.

La Tortuga’s impending Japanese signing was first reported in November. Now the deal has officially been signed, and we know the financial terms.

Article Tags

Willians Astudillo
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus