Ex-Twins fan favorite signs with Japanese team

A former Minnesota Twins fan favorite has found a new team, and he is headed to another country to play.

Willians Astudillo has signed to play in Japan with the SoftBank Hawks, Jon Heyman reported on Wednesday.

Astudillo is receiving $1.35 million as part of the deal, with a chance to double his salary thanks to incentives.

Astudillo, 31, played four seasons with the Twins from 2018-2021 and spent last season with the Marlins. He made a strong impression as a 26-year-old rookie in 2018, when he batted .355 in 29 games. He was known for his versatility, which included the ability to catch and even pitch in emergency situations.

La Tortuga’s impending Japanese signing was first reported in November. Now the deal has officially been signed, and we know the financial terms.