Felipe Vazquez now facing child porn charges in St. Louis

Felipe Vazquez is in jail awaiting trial in his child pornography case, and he is now facing a charge in the state of Missouri.

Vazquez, the 28-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates closer, was arrested in September over his alleged sexual relationship with a minor. He is already facing charges in both Florida and Pennsylvania, and he is also facing charges for activity in St. Louis.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Vazquez was charged in February with one count of furnishing pornographic materials to a juvenile, which is a Class A misdemeanor in Missouri. Vazquez is accused of sending photos to the same underage girl from his St. Louis hotel in July when the Pirates were in town to play the Cardinals.

Vazquez met the girl, who was 13 at the time, at the PNC Park bullpen in 2017. Their communication continued through last year when she was 15.

Vazquez is being held in jail without bail. His attorney claims the girl lied to Vazquez about her age and initiated sexual contact. He was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019.