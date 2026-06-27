Francisco Lindor says Mets players failed Carlos Mendoza

Shortly after the New York Mets fired manager Carlos Mendoza on Friday, star shortstop Francisco Lindor placed much of the blame for the team’s disappointing season on the players themselves.

“We failed Mendy,” Lindor said, via ESPN. “I failed Mendy. I didn’t play to my capability to help him win as many games as we could. And, yeah, this one’s on us as well.”

The Mets entered the day at 34-47, mired in last place in the NL East and riding a six-game losing streak. President of baseball operations David Stearns cited the club’s ongoing underperformance and injuries as reasons for the midseason change, naming Andy Green as interim manager.

Other players echoed Lindor’s sentiments. Juan Soto expressed appreciation for Mendoza’s support after joining the team, while Bo Bichette noted that managers often bear the brunt when the roster fails to meet expectations.

“It was unfortunate,” Bichette said. “Mendy was good to me. I guess sometimes the manager has to take the fall for the team underperforming.”

Mendoza guided the Mets to the NLCS in his 2024 rookie season but oversaw a late collapse in 2025 and a sluggish 2026 campaign despite significant roster investments. Stearns emphasized the decision was made to give the club the best chance to compete in the remaining 81 games, though the Mets remain long shots for postseason play.