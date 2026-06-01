Georgia star gets ejected for his massive pimp job after home run

Georgia infielder Tre Phelps was punished on Sunday for his spicy home run celebration during his team’s Regional Championship clash against Liberty.

Phelps hit a two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the 6th inning at Foley Field in Athena, Ga. The big fly gave the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead after being held to one hit over the first five innings.

The junior third baseman pimped his home run about as hard as one could. He watched it fly over the left-field fence for several seconds, then proceeded to taunt Liberty’s dugout to begin his leisurely trot around the bases.

Phelps got tossed and did not seem to realize it right away, as he executed a few elaborate handshakes with a couple of his teammates.

TRE PHELPS GIVES GEORGIA THE LEAD AND THEN GETS TOSSED FOR CELEBRATION



WES JOHNSON TOSSED. WOW. pic.twitter.com/kL36K3AVXS — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 31, 2026

Georgia head coach Wes Johnson was also thrown out for arguing with the umpires over the ejection of one of his star players.

Phelps was replaced by Michael O’Shaughnessy, who also homered with one out in the bottom of the 8th inning as the Bulldogs cruised to a 6-1 win.

Unless his ejection is rescinded, Phelps is set to miss the opener of Georgia’s Super Regionals matchup. His absence would leave a huge void in the Bulldogs’ lineup, as Phelps ranked in the top 3 on the team in home runs (17), batting average (.371), and RBIs (55).