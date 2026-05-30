Shedeur Sanders made stunning amount of money from NFLPA licensing

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is making a staggering amount of money from NFLPA endorsement agreements.

Sanders earned $17.7 million in group licensing income last season, according to Daniel Kaplan of Front Office Sports. That money is associated with things like jersey sales, trading cards, and other collectibles.

BREAKING: Shedeur Sanders earned a record $17.7 million in group licensing income last NFL season, according to the NFLPA's annual report examined by FOS.



By comparison, J.J. McCarthy led all players with $4 million in the prior season. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 30, 2026

Sanders’ income obliterates the previous record. That was held by Tom Brady , who raked in $9.5 million in 2021-22. Sanders’ sum nearly doubles that total.

Kaplan notes that this figure does not even include Sanders’ separate endorsement deals. Add those figures in and the Browns quarterback is likely pulling in over $20 million solely from off-field income. Considering he makes just over $1 million annually through his actual contract, that is a remarkable total.

Sanders, of course, entered the league to much hype last season, in part because of his status as Deion Sanders’ son. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie even though he threw for seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and may not even start for the Browns this season despite his visibility and the clear fan interest in him.