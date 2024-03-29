Report reveals Gerrit Cole’s target return date for Yankees

Gerrit Cole may be back on the mound with time to spare in the first half of the season.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Friday that the New York Yankees have an “oft-whispered” target date of June 1 for Cole’s return. Heyman adds that Cole says he feels “good” and is hopeful that he will indeed be able to make that June 1 target.

The reigning AL Cy Young winner Cole is currently sidelined with a right elbow injury that sprung up on him during the spring. He has been shut down from throwing for several weeks. While his UCL is fortunately still structurally intact, Cole recently opened up about what led to the issue.

In Cole’s absence, the Yankees used Nestor Cortes as their Opening Day starter and will rely on the likes of Carlos Rodon and newcomer Marcus Stroman to hold down the fort beyond that. They may be without Cole for another two months here, but it sounds like the ace righty still has a good chance of making 20 or so starts this season.