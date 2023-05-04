Giants players overcame messy complication after trip to Mexico City

The San Francisco Giants took two of three games from the Houston Astros this week, which is even more impressive when you consider the circumstances.

The Giants played a two-game series with the San Diego Padres from April 29-30 in Mexico City and lost both games. They traveled from there to Houston where they lost on Monday but won games on Tuesday and Wednesday to win the series.

Giants pitcher Logan Webb shared what some might consider “TMI” (too much information) when he provided context to why he felt the series win against the Astros was impressive.

After allowing just two runs over 7.2 innings in San Francisco’s 4-2 win over Houston on Wednesday, Webb said that multiple Giants players had been dealing with the runs since the trip to Mexico.

“I think three-quarters of our clubhouse has the sh–s,” Webb said after the game, via Alex Pavlovic.

There’s nothing like playing through some paint to get victories.

Hopefully the Giants’ bowel issues will resolve before long. The team is 13-17 on the season after winning the last two games against the Astros.