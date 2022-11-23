Giants player has interesting social media post about Aaron Judge

One San Francisco Giants player is liking his team’s chances of pulling off the heist of the offseason.

Giants outfielder Joc Pederson took to his Instagram Story this week to openly recruit free agent slugger Aaron Judge to San Francisco. Pederson posted a Photoshop of Judge in a Giants uniform set to the song “Big Rings” by Drake and Future. The post also had the captions, “I got 99 problems … winning ain’t One,” and, “We’re ready when u are 99” (both references to Judge’s jersey number).

Joc Pederson recruiting Aaron Judge to the Bay. pic.twitter.com/eAFJH7VFMS — Starting 9 (@Starting9) November 23, 2022

The timing of Pederson’s post is interesting to say the least. Judge, who is a native of nearby Linden, Calif., was just spotted in San Francisco for a free agent meeting with the Giants.

The newly-minted AL MVP Judge is universally seen as the top free agent prize this year. The New York Yankees will try their hardest to retain Judge, but the Giants and other formidable NL ball clubs loom as possible spoilers.