Report: 1 team unlikely to pursue trade for Juan Soto

Juan Soto may be traded by this year’s MLB trade deadline, but one team with reported interest might not make a big push to acquire the 23-year-old Washington Nationals star after all.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, several teams have reportedly reached out to the Nationals regarding a Soto trade. These teams include the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants. But the Giants might not act on their supposed intrigue.

ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney appeared on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” show on Friday, and shared that the odds the Giants go after Soto are extremely low.

“I don’t think the Giants are going to take a run at Soto,” Olney said. “I’d put that number at about 5% based on what I’ve heard.”

The Giants may be one of many teams who decide not to try for Soto due to the steep price it will probably take to acquire the two-time All-Star. The Nationals will reportedly only move Soto if they can get a package of multiple major league players and top prospects in return, as well as if Washington can include the bad contract of one of their starting pitchers in the deal.

