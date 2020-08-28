Indians reportedly open to trading Mike Clevinger

The Cleveland Indians currently have more starting pitching than they can use, and they may be open to making a blockbuster trade to free up a spot in their rotation.

The Indians are open to trading Mike Clevinger, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. However, the asking price is said to be “ridiculous” at the moment, leading teams to believe a winter deal may be more realistic.

Clevinger is definitely being talked about in trade scenarios. Indians are known to listen on everyone and some see winter trade as more likely. Price said to be “ridiculous.” But it should be. Talented (141 ERA plus), young (29) and not a free agent for multiple more years. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 28, 2020

The MLB trade deadline is Aug. 31 this year.

Clevinger made his return to the Indians’ rotation on Wednesday night after he spent some time off the active roster due to a violation of team rules. Clevinger and fellow starting pitcher Zach Plesac had to quarantine and were then optioned to an alternate site when they broke health and safety protocols by going out to dinner during a road trip. Clevinger did not reveal that he went out with Plesac until after he traveled home with the team.

Plesac was told this week that the Indians do not have a spot for him to return to the MLB rotation at the moment. The right-hander was 1-1 with a 1.29 ERA prior to being sent away from the team.

Clevinger has been one of the best pitchers in the majors for several seasons now. He’s 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA in four starts this season. The 29-year-old is not eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season.