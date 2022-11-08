Report: 2 teams linked to free agent Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom has opted out of his contract and chosen to become a free agent this offseason. The New York Mets will make an attempt to re-sign him, but they’re expected to have competition from a few teams.

SNY’s Andy Martino has singled out the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers as two teams expected to make a run at deGrom.

The Rangers have fallen way behind in the AL West, but they have a new ballpark and spent big money signing two position players last season in Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. They’re expected to make a push to sign pitchers this offseason.

The Braves, along with the Phillies, are the Mets’ primary competition in the NL East. Signing deGrom would be a double-bonus because it would weaken their division rivals. Atlanta has been linked to deGrom in the past.

DeGrom has only made 26 starts over the past two seasons while dealing with injury issues. The 34-year-old won the NL Cy Young Award in 2018 and 2019. He posted a 1.08 ERA over 15 starts in 2021.