Jarren Duran jersey sales explode after incident

Jarren Duran jersey sales have exploded ever since his incident with a heckler on Sunday.

Duran was caught by NESN TV microphones yelling a gay slur in response to a heckler. The Boston Red Sox outfielder and his team both apologized after the game.

But something unexpected happened afterwards. People started ordering Duran’s jersey online. Fanatics’ online sports apparel store lists Duran’s jersey as one of its “most popular.”

According to Fanatics, Jarren Duran and Shohei Ohtani have the “top sellers” jerseys in the Majors. pic.twitter.com/qyYJO8LjgC — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) August 14, 2024

Shohei Ohtani, who is a 2-time MVP and recognized as perhaps the best player in the world, has the other “most popular” jersey.

Duran was suspended two games by MLB for his actions and served the suspension from Monday to Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was an All-Star this season and leads the league with 36 doubles and 13 triples. However, he accumulated those stats over the past several months and has been out for the last two games. That leads one to conclude that fans have decided to buy his jersey almost completely in response to what took place.