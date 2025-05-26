Javier Baez restrained from going after umpire after his ejection

Detroit Tigers center fielder Javier Baez had to be restrained from going after umpire Phil Cuzzi on Monday after being punched out on a questionable call.

Baez got heated during the bottom of the fifth inning of Monday’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park in Detroit, Mi. Home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi called him out on a 3-2 pitch that seemed to be low and off the plate.

Baez turned back three times to argue, and Cuzzi ejected him the third time. Baez was livid over the ejection, and had to be restrained from getting in Cuzzi’s face by both third base coach Joey Cora and on-deck hitter Gleyber Torres.

Javy Baez was HEATED over this strike three call and he's been ejected pic.twitter.com/4KsYYqHk3s — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 26, 2025

It was not clear if Cuzzi said something to set Baez off, or if Baez was simply furious over being ejected while he was walking away. It is rare, however, that a player gets that angry over an ejection.

Cuzzi has been a source of controversy before. His strike zone was inconsistent for much of this game as well, which is undoubtedly a source of frustration for hitters on both sides.

Baez is enjoying a resurgent season for the Tigers. Entering Monday’s game, he was hitting .289 with six home runs and 29 RBIs. He has also done it while changing positions for the first time in his career.