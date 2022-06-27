 Skip to main content
Jesse Winker apologizes for 1 aspect of brawl with Angels

June 26, 2022
by Grey Papke
Mar 17, 2022; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker during spring training workouts at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker was at the center of an on-field brawl with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. He is not sorry for any of it, with one exception.

Winker spoke to the media after Sunday’s game and gave his take on what took place in the second inning, which saw him ejected after being hit by a pitch. Winker said he was sorry for flipping off the fans, but nothing else.

Winker did flip off the crowd as he left the field following his ejection.

The Mariners outfielder reacted angrily to getting hit and was ready to confront the Los Angeles dugout when the brawl began. Teammate Julio Rodriguez had already had a pitch thrown behind him during the previous inning, so Winker’s reaction was perhaps understandable.

