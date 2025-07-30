Jhoan Duran traded to Phillies in blockbuster move

The Philadelphia Phillies are once again going all-in for the playoffs by trading for one of the most coveted players on the market.

The Phillies are acquiring closer Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins, according to multiple reports. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Twins will receive pitcher Mick Abel and catcher Eduardo Tait in return.

Tait is ranked as the No. 56 prospect in baseball, while Abel ranks No. 92.

Two top-100 prospects is a steep price for a relief pitcher, but the Phillies are getting one of the best. Duran has a 2.01 ERA in 49.1 innings this season, and strikes out 11.2 batters per nine innings for his career. He also boasts one of the coolest closer entrances in the entire sport.

The Phillies already needed some relief help, but that need became more pressing after Jose Alvarado was suspended under the league’s PED policy. The team had tried to close games with former All-Star Jordan Romano and fellow reliever Matt Strahm, but Romano performed poorly and Strahm is a preferred option for the team’s bullpen depth.

Entering play Wednesday, the Phillies were in first place in the NL East with a 61-46 record. Their aging team may not get many more cracks at a deep October run, and they are clearly all-in this year once again.