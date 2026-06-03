Jo Adell pulls a Jose Canseco in the outfield

Jo Adell now knows what it is like to dine on the other end of the table.

Adell and the Los Angeles Angels played Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies . In the fourth inning at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., Adell produced a rather embarrassing lowlight in right field.

Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield was up to bat and sent a first-pitch offering from Grayson Rodriguez deep into right-center. Adell caught up to the ball fairly easily and managed to get some leather on it … before it all went south real quick.

The ball glanced off Adell’s glove and hit him in the head. It then bounced right over the wall, giving Rumfield an unlikely home run. Here is the video.

Oh no. Jo Adell just had a ball hit off his glove and off his head for a home run. #Angels down 8-0. pic.twitter.com/ahcPsd0UpZ — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) June 3, 2026

Take a look at a closer angle of Adell’s foul-up.

Off his glove, off his head, and out!



One of the strangest home runs you've ever seen pic.twitter.com/KaPpp1r9Cx — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2026

The Angels were already down to the Rockies 7-0 at the time, so Adell’s Jose Canseco moment did not really matter in the grand scheme of things. But that certainly was more than enough to bruise the ego of the 27-year-old Adell.

Interestingly enough, Adell produced one of the greatest defensive games in MLB history earlier this season when he absurdly took away three homers in a single game against the Seattle Mariners in April. But on Tuesday, the baseball gods finally got Adell back by getting him this time to give away a homer to Rumfield and the Rockies.