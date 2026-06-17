Jose Ramirez’s target return from surgery revealed

Cleveland Guardians fans got some clarity Tuesday on when they can expect Jose Ramirez back in the lineup.

Ramirez injured his hand last week during a game against the Detroit Tigers . He was later diagnosed with a fracture in the hamate bone of his left hand, requiring surgery.

The 7-time All-Star reportedly underwent the necessary procedure on Tuesday. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Ramirez is “expected to return” sometime between the All-Star Game on July 14th and the MLB trade deadline on August 3.

Cleveland Guardians All-Star 3B Jose Ramirez underwent surgery on his fractured left hamate bone today and is expected to return between the All-Star Game and the trade deadline. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 16, 2026

The update is surely welcome news for the Guardians, who continue to battle the Chicago White Sox for the AL Central division lead. Even if Ramirez ends up recovering in early August, he would have more than enough time to get back into game shape ahead of the postseason.

Cleveland has made the playoffs in three of the last four seasons. However, the team has not had much experience playing without Ramirez, who only missed 19 games combined from 2022 to 2025.

The Guardians on Tuesday lost their first game without Ramirez this season, falling 2-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers .