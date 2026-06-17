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Jose Ramirez’s target return from surgery revealed

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Jose Ramirez in helmet and uniform
Sep 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Guardians fans got some clarity Tuesday on when they can expect Jose Ramirez back in the lineup.

Ramirez injured his hand last week during a game against the Detroit Tigers. He was later diagnosed with a fracture in the hamate bone of his left hand, requiring surgery.

The 7-time All-Star reportedly underwent the necessary procedure on Tuesday. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Ramirez is “expected to return” sometime between the All-Star Game on July 14th and the MLB trade deadline on August 3.

The update is surely welcome news for the Guardians, who continue to battle the Chicago White Sox for the AL Central division lead. Even if Ramirez ends up recovering in early August, he would have more than enough time to get back into game shape ahead of the postseason.

Cleveland has made the playoffs in three of the last four seasons. However, the team has not had much experience playing without Ramirez, who only missed 19 games combined from 2022 to 2025.

The Guardians on Tuesday lost their first game without Ramirez this season, falling 2-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers.

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