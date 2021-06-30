 Skip to main content
Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Josh Donaldson fires back at Lucas Giolito over ‘classless’ comment

June 30, 2021
by Grey Papke

Josh Donaldson

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson is not backing down after White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito called him out for a remark Donaldson made during Tuesday’s game.

Donaldson appeared to say “it’s not sticky anymore” after homering off Giolito in the first inning of Tuesday’s game, suggesting the Twins third baseman believed Giolito was using illegal foreign substances prior to MLB’s crackdown. When Giolito learned of the comment after the game, he called Donaldson “classless” and challenged him to say it to the pitcher’s face instead.

On Wednesday, Donaldson responded by saying he felt Giolito’s response was evidence that the pitcher had been breaking the rules up until now, adding that it was hypocritical for Giolito to talk about class if he “probably cheated.”

Donaldson added that he and Giolito spoke in the parking lot after Tuesday’s game, and that Giolito “didn’t have much to say.”

Donaldson has not been shy about calling out pitchers he believes have been cheating. He not only feels he’s justified in doing so, but is definitely convinced that the falling spin rates across the league are vindication for him in some ways. Don’t expect him to stop now.

The back-and-forth between Donaldson and Giolito may not be over. The two division rivals are scheduled to meet 12 more times this season, including in Minnesota next week. The odds are good that these two will face each other again, at least on the field.

