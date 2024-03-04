 Skip to main content
Former AL MVP announces his retirement from baseball

March 4, 2024
by Grey Papke
A former American League MVP has announced his retirement from baseball.

Three-time All-Star Josh Donaldson announced on “The Mayor’s Office” podcast that he is officially retiring from baseball. Donaldson said he initially planned to try to play in 2024, but decided against it in light of his recent marriage and desire to spending time with his kids.

Donaldson spent time with the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers last season. While he hit 13 home runs, he struggled at the plate and batted just .152. He became a particular focus of criticism with the Yankees and started losing playing time, which he struggled with.

Donaldson finishes a 13-year career with a .261 career average and 279 career home runs. He won AL MVP in 2015 with the Toronto Blue Jays and was also a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner.

Notably, Donaldson garnered MVP votes with three different teams — the Oakland Athletics, Blue Jays, and Atlanta Braves.

Josh Donaldson
