Josh Donaldson issues statement on Tim Anderson situation

Josh Donaldson apologized on Thursday for offending Tim Anderson, but the New York Yankees slugger maintains that there was no racist or disrespectful intent behind the remark he made last weekend.

Donaldson was suspended one game for calling Anderson “Jackie” during last Saturday’s game between the Yankees and Chicago White Sox. Anderson said Donaldson was being racist, while Donaldson says the comment was a reference to Anderson comparing himself to Jackie Robinson in a 2019 interview with Sports Illustrated.

Donaldson will appeal his suspension, but he issued an apology on Thursday. He said he respects Anderson and called the situation “a misunderstanding based on multiple exchanges between us over the years.”

Statement from Josh Donaldson: pic.twitter.com/suVndRyAze — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) May 26, 2022

Donaldson indicated that he made the same type of “Jackie” remark to Anderson in the past and that Anderson never told him it was an issue. It clearly was this time, as the benches cleared not long after Donaldson and Anderson jawed at one another (video here).

It will be interesting to see how Donaldson’s appeal plays out. If the one-game ban holds, that sets a precedent that talking trash and needling an opponent warrants a suspension. Donaldson’s explanation makes sense, even if Tony La Russa and others thought he was being racist.