Saturday, May 21, 2022

Josh Donaldson has another bench-clearing incident with White Sox

May 21, 2022
by Grey Papke

Josh Donaldson Yasmani Grandal incident

Josh Donaldson and the Chicago White Sox really do not get along.

For the second time this season, the benches cleared between the White Sox and New York Yankees, with Donaldson at the center of the incident. Tensions were high early in the game, when Donaldson and Tim Anderson exchanged words leaving the field at the end of an inning.

Later, with Donaldson stepping up in the bottom of the fifth, White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal appeared to trade words with Donaldson. While nothing really happened, it did lead to both benches clearing. Anderson had to be restrained and could be seen chirping toward the Yankees during the incident.

Anderson is really not a fan of Donaldson. Some of it certainly stems from a play at third last week that Anderson took offense to. Donaldson has antagonized the White Sox prior to this season as well, so there is a good amount of history.

Both benches were warned as a result of Saturday’s incident, and no one was ejected.

