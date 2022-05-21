Josh Donaldson has another bench-clearing incident with White Sox

Josh Donaldson and the Chicago White Sox really do not get along.

For the second time this season, the benches cleared between the White Sox and New York Yankees, with Donaldson at the center of the incident. Tensions were high early in the game, when Donaldson and Tim Anderson exchanged words leaving the field at the end of an inning.

Tim Anderson once again says something to Josh Donaldson and this time Donaldson chirped back pic.twitter.com/vyTrsl1xln — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 21, 2022

Later, with Donaldson stepping up in the bottom of the fifth, White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal appeared to trade words with Donaldson. While nothing really happened, it did lead to both benches clearing. Anderson had to be restrained and could be seen chirping toward the Yankees during the incident.

Yasmani Grandal had something to say to Josh Donaldson. Benches cleared and both teams were warned pic.twitter.com/px2gA5Q5hv — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 21, 2022

Anderson is really not a fan of Donaldson. Some of it certainly stems from a play at third last week that Anderson took offense to. Donaldson has antagonized the White Sox prior to this season as well, so there is a good amount of history.

Both benches were warned as a result of Saturday’s incident, and no one was ejected.