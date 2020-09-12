Josh Hader opens up about challenges of 60-game season

Despite it only being nearly a third as long, Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader is encountering some unique challenges with the 2020 campaign.

Speaking this weekend with the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Hader opened up about his struggles to find a rhythm in the shortened season. Specifically, the All-Star lefty alluded to having difficulty adjusting to the stop-and-start nature of the last several months.

“This year has definitely been a different year for us,” said Hader. “Coming in, stopping [during the pandemic] and going [during summer camp], it’s definitely a unique year for me, personally, trying to see what works, what doesn’t and continue to try and stay healthy through it.

“When you see the 60 games, it seems like it’s not that much,” the 26-year-old added. “But it actually seems like it’s taken more of a toll than on paper it looks. I’m trying to stay strong throughout my days that I don’t pitch and continue to get work in where I can and try to stay sharp.”

You would not know that Hader has been struggling based on his numbers this season. He has converted nine of his ten save opportunities and boasts an elite 2.13 ERA with 20 strikeouts in just 12.2 innings pitched. Granted, the Brewers are just 20-22 on the year and have also had games postponed against both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds. Thus, Hader has not had very many save opportunities to avail of.

Hader was also the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks, so it definitely has been a roller-coaster season for both him and the rest of the league.